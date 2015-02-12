Insys to restate some financial statements
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
Feb 12 Photocure ASA :
* Q4 total revenue 26.0 million Norwegian crowns ($3.40 million) versus 26.3 million crowns year ago
* Q4 pre-tax loss 5.4 million crowns versus loss 17.3 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.6567 Norwegian krones) (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
* Forward Pharma intends to appeal decision in patent interference proceeding with Biogen Inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: