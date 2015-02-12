Insys to restate some financial statements
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
Feb 12 Nel ASA :
* Q4 operating revenue 12.07 million Norwegian crowns ($1.60 million) versus 0.02 million crowns year ago
* Q4 operating loss 7.1 million crowns versus loss 6.8 million crowns year ago
* Forward Pharma intends to appeal decision in patent interference proceeding with Biogen Inc.