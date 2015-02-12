UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 12 Belorechenskoye SKhOAO :
* Recommends distributing interim dividend for Q1 2015 of 20.9 million roubles ($319,939) for B type preferred shares with record date on April 3 Source text: bit.ly/16W6vuV Further company coverage: ($1 = 65.3250 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.