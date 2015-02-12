Feb 12 (Reuters) -

* Proact IT Group ab Q4 revenue increased by 4 % to sek 2,325 (2,305)

* Proact IT Group ab Q4 ebitda increased by 6 % to sek 43.2 (40.6) million

* Proact says board of directors proposes that annual general meeting should elect to pay a dividend of sek 1.70 (1.20) per share