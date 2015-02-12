Insys to restate some financial statements
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
Feb 12 (Reuters): - Revenio Group Oyj :
* Q4 revenue 5.0 million euros ($5.66 million) versus 4.1 million euros year ago
* Q4 operating income 1.3 million euros versus 1.3 million euros year ago
* Net sales and operating profit in 2015 are expected to increase from previous year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8839 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Forward Pharma intends to appeal decision in patent interference proceeding with Biogen Inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: