Insys to restate some financial statements
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
Feb 12 Thrombogenics NV :
* Announces that Jetrea (Ocriplasmin) has gained approval in Argentina and Israel
* Thrombogenics' partner Alcon, which is commercializing Jetrea outside the US, will be responsible for the launch of the drug in Argentina and Israel.
* Thrombogenics' partner Alcon, which is commercializing Jetrea outside the US, will be responsible for the launch of the drug in Argentina and Israel.
* Jetrea has been indicated for the treatment of adults with vitreomacular traction (VMT)
* Forward Pharma intends to appeal decision in patent interference proceeding with Biogen Inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: