Insys to restate some financial statements
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
Feb 12 Cellavision AB :
* Q4 net sales 72.5 million Swedish crowns ($8.65 million) versus 64.9 million crowns year ago
* Q4 operating profit 16.8 million crowns versus 16.3 million crowns year ago
* Proposes 2014 dividend of 1 crown per share ($1 = 8.3790 Swedish crowns)
* Forward Pharma intends to appeal decision in patent interference proceeding with Biogen Inc.