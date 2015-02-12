Feb 12 Latvijas Balzams AS :

* Says on Jan. 15 it acquired 100 pct of the shares LLC Daugavgrivas 7

* Says to optimize and rationalize further economic activity of company it plans merger with LCL Daugavgrivas 7

* Merger of both companies will be done by acquisition of Latvijas Balzams JSC affiliate LLC Daugavgrivas 7 by Latvijas Balzams JSC Source text: bit.ly/1EdyhOx Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)