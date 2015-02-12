Insys to restate some financial statements
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
Feb 12 (Reuters) -
* Biotage Q4 group net sales amounted to 137.8 msek (121.6)
* Biotage Q4 operating profit amounted to 13.7 msek (13.4)
* Biotage says dividends for 2014 are proposed to amount to 0.75 sek (0.60) per share
* Forward Pharma intends to appeal decision in patent interference proceeding with Biogen Inc.