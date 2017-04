Feb 12 Kongsberg Gruppen ASA :

* KONGSBERG has signed the production contract with General Dynamics UK, for the delivery of PROTECTOR remote weapon systems for the SCOUT Specialist Vehicle Programme, valued at 61 million pounds ($93 million)

* Says systems will be produced in Kongsberg, Norway and deliveries will commence in fall of 2016