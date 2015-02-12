Insys to restate some financial statements
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
Feb 12 Hansa Medical AB :
* Hansa Medical AB announced on Feb. 12 that the company is developing a new generation of molecules based on IdeS that will allow repeat dosing and thereby broadening the therapeutic opportunities into more chronic disease areas
* Says has patent protected new molecules Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
* Forward Pharma intends to appeal decision in patent interference proceeding with Biogen Inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: