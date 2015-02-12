Insys to restate some financial statements
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
Feb 12 Raysearch AB
* 12-Mos operating profit sek 79 million (-26)
* 12-Mos Revenues sek 285 million (205)
* 12-Mos Order intake sek 230 million (170) Further company coverage: (Reporting By Bjorn Rundstrom)
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
* Forward Pharma intends to appeal decision in patent interference proceeding with Biogen Inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: