Feb 12 Theraclion SA :

* Announces study showing long-term effectiveness and safety of Echopulse in non-invasive treatment of breast fibroadenoma

* Ablation effectiveness proven by significant breast fibroadenoma volume reduction at 6 and 12-month follow-up

* Persistent decrease in fibroadenoma volume for all cases

* No ultrasound evidence of regrowth

* Symptoms reduction with pain and discomfort related to fibroadenoma completely resolved at end of follow-up