Insys to restate some financial statements
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
Feb 12 Theraclion SA :
* Announces study showing long-term effectiveness and safety of Echopulse in non-invasive treatment of breast fibroadenoma
* Ablation effectiveness proven by significant breast fibroadenoma volume reduction at 6 and 12-month follow-up
* Persistent decrease in fibroadenoma volume for all cases
* No ultrasound evidence of regrowth
* Symptoms reduction with pain and discomfort related to fibroadenoma completely resolved at end of follow-up
* Forward Pharma intends to appeal decision in patent interference proceeding with Biogen Inc.