Insys to restate some financial statements
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
Feb 12 Exini Diagnostics AB :
* Q4 revenue 3.2 million Swedish crowns ($381,907) versus 3.0 million crowns year ago
* Q4 net loss 1.3 million crowns versus loss 2.2 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3790 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Forward Pharma intends to appeal decision in patent interference proceeding with Biogen Inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: