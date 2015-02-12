Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Feb 12 Obducat AB :
* Q4 order intake 7.5 million Swedish crowns ($894,580) versus 2.4 million crowns year ago
* Q4 revenue 5.1 million crowns versus 6.5 million crowns year ago
* Q4 operating loss 3.5 million crowns versus loss 3.0 million crowns year ago
* Q4 net loss 3.5 million crowns versus loss 3.0 million crowns year ago
* Sees growing revenue in 2015 and further Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3838 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order