Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Feb 12 Velto Cars Sa :
* Q4 operating loss 57,592 zlotys ($15,608) versus loss of 19,890 zlotys last year
* Q4 net loss 57,602 zlotys versus loss 19,890 zlotys year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6899 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order