Insys to restate some financial statements
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
Feb 12 Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica SpA :
* Reports full year net income of 161.2 million euros ($182.78 million), up 20.6 pct
* Full year revenue is 987.3 million euros, up 4.9 pct
* Full year operating income is 231.0 million euros, up 18.2 pct
* Sees fiscal year 2015 sales above 1.0 billion euros, EBIT about 250 million euros and net income of 175 million euros
* Sees 2017 revenues about 1.15 billion euros with EBIT margin between 25 pct and 26 pct; and net income margin between 17 pct and 18 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8819 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
* Forward Pharma intends to appeal decision in patent interference proceeding with Biogen Inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: