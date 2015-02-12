Feb 12 Unima 2000 Systemy Teleinformatyczne SA :

* Signs annex to deal with A4 Business Park - Iris Capital Sp. z o.o. for additional works worth 158,298 zlotys ($42,870)

* Following annex value of deal for delivery of teletechnic installations to A4 Business Park in Katowice, Poland raises to 2.2 million zlotys Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6926 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)