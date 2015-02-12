Feb 12 Capital Stage AG :

* Acquired first solar park portfolio in United Kingdom

* Says portfolio comprises seven solar parks with a total generation capacity of roughly 53.4 MWp

* Total investment including debt capital portion amounts to approx. 67.7 million British pounds ($103.9 million)

* Parks are expected to make revenue contributions of approx. 7.4 million British pounds in their first year of full operation

* Two other parks are expected to follow in March 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.6519 pounds) (Gdynia Newsroom)