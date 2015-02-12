Feb 12 Capital Stage AG :
* Acquired first solar park portfolio in United Kingdom
* Says portfolio comprises seven solar parks with a total
generation capacity of roughly 53.4 MWp
* Total investment including debt capital portion amounts to
approx. 67.7 million British pounds ($103.9 million)
* Parks are expected to make revenue contributions of
approx. 7.4 million British pounds in their first year of full
operation
* Two other parks are expected to follow in March 2015
($1 = 0.6519 pounds)
(Gdynia Newsroom)