Feb 12 Pik SA :

* Its supervisory board agrees to increase the company's capital by 400,000 zlotys ($108,500)

* To raise capital via a private share issue of 4 million series C shares of nominal and issue price of 0.1 zloty per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6860 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)