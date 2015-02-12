Feb 12 Browar Gontyniec SA :

* Following the new issue of the company's shares, Black Lion Fund SA increases its stake in the company to 81.24 percent (5,026,519 shares) from 38.01 percent (or 600,071 shares)

* After the capital increase, the closed-end Progress FIZAN Fund has its stake in the company reduced to 3.73 percent from 14.63 percent

* Progress Fizan Fund's number of the company's shares has not changed and amounts to 231,000

* Progress FIZAN is managed by Altus TFI SA