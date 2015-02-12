Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Feb 12 Korbank SA :
* Q4 revenue 2.3 million zlotys ($626,669) versus 2.9 million zlotys year ago
* Q4 operating profit 191,703 zlotys versus 563,444 zlotys last year
* Q4 net income 77,022 zlotys versus 464,799 zlotys year ago Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/1uJBw0o Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6702 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order