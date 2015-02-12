STOCKHOLM Feb 12 Africa Oil said on
Thursday it planned to raise $100 million in a private placement
and that it would take impairment charges related to its assets
in Puntland, Somalia.
It said the private placement would be of new common shares
and that Dundee Securities Europe LLP and Pareto Securities
would act as joint bookrunners.
The company said it would record a non-cash impairment
charge related to its assets in Puntland in the fourth quarter
of 2014 and would refrain from any operational
activity until the political situation improved.
Sept. 30, intangible exploration assets related to these
properties amounted to $91 million, Africa Oil said.
