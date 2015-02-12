Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Feb 12 SQLI SA :
* Q4 revenue of 46.1 million euros ($52.6 million) versus 39.7 million euros year ago
* FY revenue 161.4 million euros versus 154.1 million euros previous year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8767 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order