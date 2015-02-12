Insys to restate some financial statements
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
Feb 12 Alpha Mos SA :
* Q4 revenue 2.07 million euros ($2.36 million) versus 1.71 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8780 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Forward Pharma intends to appeal decision in patent interference proceeding with Biogen Inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: