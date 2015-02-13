Feb 13 Okmetic Oyj :

* Q4 net sales 18.7 million euros ($21.38 million) versus 16.8 million euros year ago

* Q4 operating income 1.6 million euros versus 0.3 million euros year ago

* Says demand for semiconductors is expected to remain on a growth track in 2015

* Says in 2015, net sales and operating profit are estimated to exceed level of 2014

* Proposes FY dividend of 0.15 euros per share