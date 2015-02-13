BRIEF-R Split III to redeem all Class A and Class B preferred shares
* R Split III Corp - all Class A capital shares and Class B preferred shares, Series 1 will be redeemed by co in accordance with terms on may 31, 2017
Feb 13 East Capital Explorer Publ Ab
* East capital explorer: starman's acquisition of cgates finalized - east capital explorer invests additional eur 22.5 in starman through rights issue
* East capital explorer says has made an additional investment of eur 22.5m in starman through a share issue, thereby increasing ownership from 51 to 63 percent Further company coverage: (Reporting By Johan Ahlander)
PRINCETON, N.J./WASHINGTON, April 4 The Federal Reserve's top regulator, who steps down on Wednesday after a career defending tough restrictions on big banks, used his last speech as a U.S. central banker to concede on Tuesday that some of the rules adopted following the financial crisis have proven too complicated and should be adjusted.
* MarketAxess HOLDINGS INC - total monthly trading volume for March 2017 of $155.2 billion