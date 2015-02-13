Feb 13 Stockmann Oyj Abp :

* Q4 revenue 548.5 million euros ($627.20 million) versus 607.8 million euros year ago

* Q4 operating result excluding non-recurring items 12.2 million euros versus 48.3 million euros year ago

* Expects group's revenue in 2015 to be down on 2014.

* Operating result excluding non-recurring items is expected to improve, but to remain negative in 2015

* No dividend to be paid on 2014 result.