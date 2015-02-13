UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 13 Stockmann Oyj Abp :
* Q4 revenue 548.5 million euros ($627.20 million) versus 607.8 million euros year ago
* Q4 operating result excluding non-recurring items 12.2 million euros versus 48.3 million euros year ago
* Expects group's revenue in 2015 to be down on 2014.
* Operating result excluding non-recurring items is expected to improve, but to remain negative in 2015
* No dividend to be paid on 2014 result. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8745 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources