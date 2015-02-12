Insys to restate some financial statements
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
Feb 12 Infoscan SA:
* Files motion to Warsaw Stock Exchange to admit its 1,650,000 series A shares and 153,650 series B shares to trade on NewConnect alternative market Source text for Eikon: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Forward Pharma intends to appeal decision in patent interference proceeding with Biogen Inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: