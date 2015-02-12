Insys to restate some financial statements
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
Feb 12 Stentys SA :
* Announces publication of new self-apposing stent study in left main coronary artery
* Catheterization and Cardiovascular Interventions (CCI) journal authors concluded that STENTYS DES offers valid treatment alternative for this indication Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
* Forward Pharma intends to appeal decision in patent interference proceeding with Biogen Inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: