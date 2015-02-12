Insys to restate some financial statements
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
Feb 12 Dom Lekarski SA :
* Q4 revenue 7.9 million zlotys ($2.2 million) versus 7.6 million zlotys year on year
* Q4 operating profit 79,811 zlotys versus 25,141 zlotys last year
* Q4 net profit 36,648 zlotys versus 8,731 zlotys year on year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6618 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Forward Pharma intends to appeal decision in patent interference proceeding with Biogen Inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: