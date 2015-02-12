Feb 12 JCDecaux :

* Confirms that it has submitted offer jointly with Publitransport to RCS Media Group SpA for buying its 34.5 pct stake in IGPDecaux

* Offer would allow JCDecaux to own 60 pct of share capital of IGPDecaux and Publitransport to hold 40 pct

* Offer for IGPDecaux is subject to satisfaction of certain terms