BRIEF-R Split III to redeem all Class A and Class B preferred shares
* R Split III Corp - all Class A capital shares and Class B preferred shares, Series 1 will be redeemed by co in accordance with terms on may 31, 2017
Feb 13 Melhus Sparebank :
* Said on Thursday Q4 pretax result 37.7 million Norwegian crowns ($4.94 million) vs 18.8 million crowns year ago
* Q4 net interest income 31.5 million crowns versus 28.7 million crowns year ago
* Q4 loan losses 1.2 million crowns versus 2.2 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.6244 Norwegian krones) (Gdynia Newsroom)
PRINCETON, N.J./WASHINGTON, April 4 The Federal Reserve's top regulator, who steps down on Wednesday after a career defending tough restrictions on big banks, used his last speech as a U.S. central banker to concede on Tuesday that some of the rules adopted following the financial crisis have proven too complicated and should be adjusted.
* MarketAxess HOLDINGS INC - total monthly trading volume for March 2017 of $155.2 billion