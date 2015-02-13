Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 4 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
Feb 13 Schindler Holding AG :
* Payment of ordinary dividend of 2.20 Swiss francs and additional dividend of 1.00 Swiss franc per registered share and participation certificate to be proposed to forthcoming general meeting of March 20 Source text - bit.ly/17qSBSQ Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Aussie slips on RBA views on labor and inflation (Updates prices, adds comment)
* Dividend distribution increases to chf 2 per share consisting of ordinary dividend of chf 1.90 and special dividend of CHF 0.10