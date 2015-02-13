Feb 13 Tamedia AG :
* Fully acquires tutti.ch and car4you.ch
* Acquires 50 percent share of Norwegian Schibsted Media
Group in their jointly owned subsidiary Swiss Classified Media
AG, operating tutti.ch and car4you.ch
* Says Schibsted Media Group and Tamedia have agreed to
continue its cooperation in area of strategy, development and it
for next three years regardless of new ownership structure
* Says purchase price for share of Schibsted in Swiss
Classified Media AG consists of 15 million euros ($17.15
million) and an additional earn-out of maximum 12.5 million
Swiss francs ($13.48 million) in 2019
