Feb 13 Groclin SA :

* Signs agreement with PKC Wiring Systems Oyj for sale of company's and its unit Groclin Wiring Sp. z o.o. assets

* To sell its and its unit material assets connected with wiring & controls business unit to an entity controlled by PKC Group Plc

* Total value of sale of assets to PKC Group Plc is 50 million euros ($57.2 million)

* Closing of transaction is planned for Q2 of 2015; final closing date is Nov. 12, 2015

* Transaction is conditional on receiving merger clearance from german public administration authority- German Federal Cartel Office