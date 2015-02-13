(Repeats without changes to text)

Feb 13 Doro Ab

* Q4 net sales amounted to sek 436.9m (381.2) - an increase of 14.6 percent.

* Q4 order intake amounted to sek 366.9m (316.3) - an increase of 16.0 percent.

* Doro ab q4 operating profit (ebit) totaled sek 37.8m (33.5)

* Doro ab says we expect that sales and profit for group will increase in 2015

* Doro ab says we maintain our long term financial targets of an ebit margin of 10 percent and 20 percent annual sales growth Further company coverage: