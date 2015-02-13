Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Feb 13 Cybercom, Q4 :
* Sales amounted to sek 354.1 million (313.4)
* Says board of directors proposes a dividend of sek 0.05 per share
* Cybercom says our goal in 2015 is to generate more profitable growth
* Q4 ebit sek 23.7 million (22.2)
* The board of directors proposes a dividend of SEK 0.05 per share Link to press release: here Further company coverage: (Reporting By Olof Swahnberg)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)