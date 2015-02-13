UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
(Corrects outlook period in the fourth bullet point to 2015 from 2014)
Feb 13 Rapala Vmc Corp :
* Q4 net sales 61.5 million euros ($70.30 million) versus 63.3 million euros year ago
* Q4 operating profit 1.2 million euros versus 1.5 million euros year ago
* Says 2014 dividend proposal 0.20 euro per share
* Sees 2015 net sales and comparable operating profit (ex-items) to be above 2014 levels Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8747 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources