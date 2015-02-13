BRIEF-R Split III to redeem all Class A and Class B preferred shares
* R Split III Corp - all Class A capital shares and Class B preferred shares, Series 1 will be redeemed by co in accordance with terms on may 31, 2017
Feb 13 Leasinvest Real Estate CVA :
* FY net result rises by 21.2 pct to 32.6 million euros ($37.3 million)
* FY net current result increases to 26.1 million euros, or by 8.3 pct
* Expects to realize a lower net result and net current result in 2015 than in 2014
* Increase of gross dividend to 4.55 euros per share
* Expects to maintain dividend over 2015 at minimum same level Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8747 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* R Split III Corp - all Class A capital shares and Class B preferred shares, Series 1 will be redeemed by co in accordance with terms on may 31, 2017
PRINCETON, N.J./WASHINGTON, April 4 The Federal Reserve's top regulator, who steps down on Wednesday after a career defending tough restrictions on big banks, used his last speech as a U.S. central banker to concede on Tuesday that some of the rules adopted following the financial crisis have proven too complicated and should be adjusted.
* MarketAxess HOLDINGS INC - total monthly trading volume for March 2017 of $155.2 billion