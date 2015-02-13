Feb 13 Fresnillo Plc

* Update on trading

* As a result of this exchange rate movement company estimates an adverse effect on deferred tax charge in region of $55 million, with no corresponding effect on cash flow during period

* Company expects year end revaluation of silverstream to result in a gain in region of $75 million

* Devaluation of Mexican peso is therefore expected to generate a foreign exchange loss in region of $25 million, with no corresponding effect on cash flow in 2014

* Depreciation in second half of 2014 is expected to be around $30 million higher than in first half of year

* Charge in region of $17 million will be reflected in full year results for 2014 within other operating expenses, including $4.1 million reflected in half year results

* Expected to have an adverse impact on gross profit of approximately $20 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: