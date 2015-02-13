Feb 13 Fresnillo Plc
* Update on trading
* As a result of this exchange rate movement company
estimates an adverse effect on deferred tax charge in region of
$55 million, with no corresponding effect on cash flow during
period
* Company expects year end revaluation of silverstream to
result in a gain in region of $75 million
* Devaluation of Mexican peso is therefore expected to
generate a foreign exchange loss in region of $25 million, with
no corresponding effect on cash flow in 2014
* Depreciation in second half of 2014 is expected to be
around $30 million higher than in first half of year
* Charge in region of $17 million will be reflected in full
year results for 2014 within other operating expenses, including
$4.1 million reflected in half year results
* Expected to have an adverse impact on gross profit of
approximately $20 million
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: