Feb 13 Severn Trent Plc

* Confirms that group is on track to deliver in line with its expectations for full year.

* Consumption across our measured income base is now expected to be slightly higher year on year as a result of warmer weather

* We anticipate our bad debt level will remain unchanged at around 2.2% of turnover (uk gaap) for full year

* Operating expenditure continues to be in line with board's expectations for year and, on a like for like basis, in line with level of final determination for amp5

* Operating costs are expected to rise year on year due to impact of inflation and quasi taxes, partially offset by efficiency improvements.

* Expectations for net capital expenditure (uk gaap after deducting grants and contributions) remain at £530 million to £545 million

* During period severn trent water accepted final determination from ofwat for period 2015-2020, published on 12 december 2014

* 2015/16 dividend will be set at 80.66 pence, a reduction of 5% compared to current year total dividend of 84.90 pence Further company coverage: (Reporting by London Equities Newsroom)