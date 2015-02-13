Feb 13 Severn Trent Plc
* Confirms that group is on track to deliver in line with
its expectations for full year.
* Consumption across our measured income base is now
expected to be slightly higher year on year as a result of
warmer weather
* We anticipate our bad debt level will remain unchanged at
around 2.2% of turnover (uk gaap) for full year
* Operating expenditure continues to be in line with board's
expectations for year and, on a like for like basis, in line
with level of final determination for amp5
* Operating costs are expected to rise year on year due to
impact of inflation and quasi taxes, partially offset by
efficiency improvements.
* Expectations for net capital expenditure (uk gaap after
deducting grants and contributions) remain at £530 million to
£545 million
* During period severn trent water accepted final
determination from ofwat for period 2015-2020, published on 12
december 2014
* 2015/16 dividend will be set at 80.66 pence, a reduction
of 5% compared to current year total dividend of 84.90 pence
Further company coverage:
(Reporting by London Equities Newsroom)