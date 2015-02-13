Pimco regains title of managing biggest active bond fund
NEW YORK, April 4 Pacific Investment Management Co regained its perch as the manager behind the world's largest actively managed bond fund, data from the asset manager showed on Tuesday.
Feb 13 Alandsbanken Abp :
* Q4 net interest income 12.6 million euros ($14.39 million) versus 11.6 million euros year ago
* Q4 net profit 6.1 million euros versus 3.3 million euros year ago
* Q4 loan losses 0.5 million euros versus 1.5 million euros year ago
* Proposes that annual general meeting approve the payment of a dividend of 0.40 euros per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8755 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
