Pimco regains title of managing biggest active bond fund
NEW YORK, April 4 Pacific Investment Management Co regained its perch as the manager behind the world's largest actively managed bond fund, data from the asset manager showed on Tuesday.
Feb 13 Marka SA :
* Q4 revenue 5.1 million zlotys ($1.40 million) versus 2.9 million zlotys last year
* Q4 operating profit 2 million zlotys versus loss of 3.9 million zlotys last year
* Q4 net profit 746,310 zlotys versus loss of 4.5 million zlotys last year
* Fy 2014 net sales 18.9 million zlotys versus 19 million zlotys forecasted
* Fy 2014 net profit 2.6 million zlotys versus 2.5 million zlotys forecasted Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6555 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
