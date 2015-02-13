Feb 13 Pioneer Food Group Ltd

* Voluntary trading update for the 3 month period ended 31 December 2014

* Group revenue for three months was up 7 pct.

* Expects to report an improved adjusted operating profit and adjusted headline earnings performance for six months ending 31 March 2015

* Volume growth realised in major categories was pleasing, with exception of wheat and rice categories

* Dried fruit performance was somewhat constrained due to competitive global pricing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: