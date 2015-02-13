Feb 13 Karo Bio AB

* Says net sales amounted to msek 30.1 (47.0), whereof q4 msek 8.1 (9.7)

* Karo bio ab says net loss for group was msek 59.3 (22.1), whereof q4 msek 21.8 (3.3) Link to press release: here Further company coverage: (Reporting By Bjorn Rundstrom)