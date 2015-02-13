BRIEF-Stephen Brown notifies intention to resign as chief financial officer of STAAR Surgical
* Stephen Brown notified co of his intention to resign as vice president and chief financial officer
Feb 13 Karo Bio AB
* Says net sales amounted to msek 30.1 (47.0), whereof q4 msek 8.1 (9.7)
* Karo bio ab says net loss for group was msek 59.3 (22.1), whereof q4 msek 21.8 (3.3) Link to press release: here Further company coverage: (Reporting By Bjorn Rundstrom)
* Stephen Brown notified co of his intention to resign as vice president and chief financial officer
* U.S. Food and Drug Administration accepts for priority review Bristol-Myers Squibb's application for Opdivo (nivolumab) in previously treated DMMR or MSI-H metastatic colorectal cancer
* Landec Corporation reports third quarter and first nine months fiscal 2017 results