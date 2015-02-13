Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Feb 13 Lexibook Linguistic Electronic System SA :
* Q3 revenue 19.2 million euros ($21.9 million) versus 27.5 million euros year ago
* 9 months revenue 34.3 million euros, down 23.8 pct
* Expects FY 2014-2015 revenue to decrease between 5 pct and 10 pct compared to last year
* Expects for 2015/2016 return to growth of revenue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8753 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)