Feb 13 Eurocastle Investment Ltd :

* Sells three of its five retail portfolios, Superstella, Tannenberg and Turret for 286 million euros gross ($326.9 million) to Patrizia Immobilien AG

* Sale expected to generate about 24.4 million euros of net proceeds to company