Pimco regains title of managing biggest active bond fund
NEW YORK, April 4 Pacific Investment Management Co regained its perch as the manager behind the world's largest actively managed bond fund, data from the asset manager showed on Tuesday.
Feb 13 Eurocastle Investment Ltd :
* Sells three of its five retail portfolios, Superstella, Tannenberg and Turret for 286 million euros gross ($326.9 million) to Patrizia Immobilien AG
* Sale expected to generate about 24.4 million euros of net proceeds to company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8750 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK, April 4 Pacific Investment Management Co regained its perch as the manager behind the world's largest actively managed bond fund, data from the asset manager showed on Tuesday.
NEW YORK, April 4 A U.S. Security and Exchange Commission advisory committee will meet on Wednesday to review a stock market rule that effectively forces stock orders to be sent to the exchange displaying the best quoted price.
* Yowan is executive vice president and corporate treasurer for American Express Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: