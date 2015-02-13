Feb 13 Marti GYO :

* Says to issue up to $70 million worth bonds with up to 7 years maturity

* Says to issue bonds through private placement and/or to foreign qualified investors

* Authorizes Nyppex LLC located in USA as intermediary for bond issuance

* Says to use funding for paying spot loans and for investing in new projects