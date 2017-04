Feb 13 United Bankers Oyj :

* Bought about 8 percent of additional shares in UB Nordic Forest Management Oy

* Company's shareholding in UB Nordic Forest Management Oy thus rises to 78 percent

* Purchase price is not disclosed

* Purchase price is not disclosed

* Does not expect the acquisition to have a significant impact on 2015 results